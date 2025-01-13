U. S. Volunteers-Joint Service Command to host Inauguration Viewing Event

Monday, January 13, 2025

The Legislative Affairs Command (LAC) of the U. S. Volunteers-Joint Service Command is Hosting a Historical Inauguration Patriotic Viewing Event

On Monday, January 20, 2025 7am to 2pm
Shoreline, Scottish Rite Hall 1207 N 152nd St, Shoreline WA 98133

OPEN TO THE PUBLIC

This is a NON-POLITICAL EVENT, BUT EDUCATIONAL- HISTORICAL
Doors open at 7am, a $5.00 donation is requested for adults, students free

Registration RSVP REQUIRED

Viewing will be on a Full Large Screen of the TV Broadcast of the Inauguration

Lunch will be provided by the Laurel Cove Retirement Home culinary section. 

Hosted by L.A. C.


Posted by DKH at 3:59 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  