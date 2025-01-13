U. S. Volunteers-Joint Service Command to host Inauguration Viewing Event
Monday, January 13, 2025
On Monday, January 20, 2025 7am to 2pm
Shoreline, Scottish Rite Hall 1207 N 152nd St, Shoreline WA 98133
OPEN TO THE PUBLIC
This is a NON-POLITICAL EVENT, BUT EDUCATIONAL- HISTORICAL
Doors open at 7am, a $5.00 donation is requested for adults, students free
Registration RSVP REQUIRED
Viewing will be on a Full Large Screen of the TV Broadcast of the Inauguration
This is a NON-POLITICAL EVENT, BUT EDUCATIONAL- HISTORICAL
Doors open at 7am, a $5.00 donation is requested for adults, students free
Registration RSVP REQUIRED
Viewing will be on a Full Large Screen of the TV Broadcast of the Inauguration
Lunch will be provided by the Laurel Cove Retirement Home culinary section.
Hosted by L.A. C.
0 comments:
Post a Comment