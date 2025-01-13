Bordergrass Alliance performance at Copperworks Kenmore January 19, 2025

Copperworks Kenmore, a 5,000-square-foot space featuring a cocktail bar and tasting room along the Burke Gilman bike trail, has announced a live bluegrass performance on Sunday, January 19, 2025.

Photo courtesy of Bordergrass Alliance

The Bordergrass Alliance is a Pacific Northwest Supergroup that unites Mark Kilianski (Golden Shoals, guitar, vocals), Chris Baxter (Under the Rocks, banjo, mandolin, vocals), Nils Loewen (Under the Rocks, bass), and Kian Dye (mandolin, fiddle)

These four seasoned musicians hail from both sides of the Canadian-American border and have come through their shared passion for traditional bluegrass and old-time music. They breathe new life into classic tunes, blending each member’s unique background to create a sound rooted in tradition yet fresh and dynamic.

WHEN Sunday, January 19, 2025 | 6 PM– 9 PM

WHERE Copperworks Kenmore 7324 NE 175th St, Kenmore WA 98028  Located directly on the Burke Gilman bike trail


