Learn Chinese with Continuing Education at Shoreline CC



Yingqi Zheng is bringing the most engaging Chinese classes for you! Check out classes designed for students aged 12+ and adults of all ages: Yingqi Zheng is bringing the most engaging Chinese classes for you! Check out classes designed for students aged 12+ and adults of all ages:

Level 1 Integrated Chinese (Phase 1)

Perfect for beginners, this 9-week course (2 days/week) introduces Pinyin, tones, vocabulary, and grammar with a communicative approach. Materials will be provided by the teacher. Discounts available for high school and college students!

1/14/ - 3/20 | 6:00 - 7:30 PM | Fee: $159 | Online





Level 1 Integrated Chinese (Phase 2)

Continue your learning journey with Phase 2, building on Phase 1’s foundation. Enhance your pronunciation, vocabulary, and grammar. Textbook and workbook will be provided electronically by the teacher. Discounts apply!

1/14 - 3/20 | 7:45 - 9:35 PM | Fee: $159 | Online





HSK Standard Prep: Course 1

Prepare for the globally recognized HSK Level 1 exam with structured lessons and exercises. Materials are provided electronically. Perfect for beginners seeking certification.

1/14 - 3/20 | 4:00 - 5:50 PM | Fee: $159 | Online





HSK Standard Prep: Course 2

Advance your skills with HSK Level 2 prep. Build on foundational knowledge with deeper language comprehension and practical exercises. Materials are provided electronically.

1/15 - 3/19 | 6:00 - 8:00 PM | Fee: $159 | Online



