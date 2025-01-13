Then and Now: Patty's Eggnest and Jiffy Lube Properties at Northgate

Patty's Egg Nest is the brown building, center back and Jiffy Lube is in the foreground

Photo by David Carlos February 25, 2024

Shoreline is not the only area of Puget Sound undergoing rapid change and development.





Many readers will remember Patty's Eggnest restaurant at the corner of NE Northgate Way and Roosevelt Way NE





A Jiffy Lube was next door.





The property was sold some time ago and construction has been underway for an apartment complex. Eventually there will be 184 units, shops, and 88 parking spaces.





The property now - January 12, 2025. Photo by David Carlos

Aerial photographer David Carlos has been keeping his eye on it and shares his then and now photos.





--Diane Hettrick







