Travels with Charlie: The Afternoon Turned Golden

By Gordon Snyder





Today we stopped by the north end of Lake Washington as the afternoon turned golden.



Super winter day with some blue skies, fluffy clouds, bare trees and afternoon golden sunshine. Won’t be able to see the lake thru these trees after spring arrives...





Try to enjoy the fresh air outside during your favorite time of day.





Cheers and Nice to Meet You today Gail,

Gordon Snyder





