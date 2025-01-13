Edmonds police need help identifying suspects who shot teenager at Edmonds waterfront



Edmonds Police Detectives need assistance identifying the suspects in the early morning waterfront shooting that occurred on 1/9/25 at approximately 2:30am.









An 18-year-old male and his sister were at the waterfront when a group of 5 individuals approached them.





The victim was then shot multiple times. Detectives are actively investigating all aspects of a motive for the shooting.









If you have information call Edmonds Police or email policetips@edmondswa.gov

If you know the suspects or where they are, do not approach them and call 911!





