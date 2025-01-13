Edmonds police need help identifying suspects who shot teenager at Edmonds waterfront
Monday, January 13, 2025
Edmonds Police Detectives need assistance identifying the suspects in the early morning waterfront shooting that occurred on 1/9/25 at approximately 2:30am.
An 18-year-old male and his sister were at the waterfront when a group of 5 individuals approached them.
The victim was then shot multiple times. Detectives are actively investigating all aspects of a motive for the shooting.
If you have information call Edmonds Police or email policetips@edmondswa.gov.
If you know the suspects or where they are, do not approach them and call 911!
