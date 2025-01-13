Edmonds police need help identifying suspects who shot teenager at Edmonds waterfront

Monday, January 13, 2025


Edmonds Police Detectives need assistance identifying the suspects in the early morning waterfront shooting that occurred on 1/9/25 at approximately 2:30am. 


An 18-year-old male and his sister were at the waterfront when a group of 5 individuals approached them. 

The victim was then shot multiple times. Detectives are actively investigating all aspects of a motive for the shooting.

If you have information call Edmonds Police or email policetips@edmondswa.gov.

If you know the suspects or where they are, do not approach them and call 911!


Posted by DKH at 12:07 PM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  