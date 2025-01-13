Shoreline Strike Team Update on Palisades Fire
Monday, January 13, 2025
Their mission included protecting structures, assessing homes, checking water supplies and hydrants, and tracking residents sheltering in place.
With strong Santa Ana winds and a Red Flag Warning in effect through Wednesday, conditions remain challenging.
We will continue to provide updates as we have them.
Please keep our team, all first responders, and the impacted communities in your thoughts as the intensive efforts continue.
