Award-Winning author Dr. Gerry Ebalaroza-Tunnell brings the Spirit of A.L.O.H.A. to Ridgecrest Elementary

On January 22, 2024, Ridgecrest Elementary School will be buzzing with excitement as internationally acclaimed author Dr. Gerry Ebalaroza-Tunnell visits kindergarten and first-grade classrooms to share her award-winning children's book, Let's Live A.L.O.H.A.



Dr. Ebalaroza-Tunnell, a celebrated storyteller, educator, and Indigenous thought leader brings her powerful message of empathy, adaptability, and cultural connection to young learners.









Designed for children but resonating with adults, the book encourages readers to embrace these values in their everyday lives to create a world of harmony and mutual respect.



"This is more than a story," said Dr. Ebalaroza-Tunnell, whose work has received international recognition for its focus on fostering cultural understanding. "It's an invitation to see the world through a lens of compassion and connection—starting with our youngest keiki (children)."

During her visit, Dr. Ebalaroza-Tunnell will engage the students in an interactive reading session, using storytelling to breathe life into the book's core themes. Her visit to Ridgecrest Elementary is not just a literary event but a celebration of community, culture, and the power of kindness to transform lives.



In a bold move that underscores her commitment to education and equity, Dr. Ebalaroza-Tunnell will ensure that every kindergartener and first grader receives a personal copy of Let's Live A.L.O.H.A. "Access to books that inspire curiosity and empathy shouldn't be a privilege—it's a right," she affirmed. Let's Live A.L.O.H.A. has captured hearts across the globe with its vibrant illustrations and timeless message rooted in the Guiding Principles of A.L.O.H.A.—Ask, Listen, Observe, Heart-Focus, Adapt/Acknowledge.Designed for children but resonating with adults, the book encourages readers to embrace these values in their everyday lives to create a world of harmony and mutual respect.During her visit, Dr. Ebalaroza-Tunnell will engage the students in an interactive reading session, using storytelling to breathe life into the book's core themes. Her visit to Ridgecrest Elementary is not just a literary event but a celebration of community, culture, and the power of kindness to transform lives.In a bold move that underscores her commitment to education and equity, Dr. Ebalaroza-Tunnell will ensure that every kindergartener and first grader receives a personal copy of Let's Live A.L.O.H.A. "Access to books that inspire curiosity and empathy shouldn't be a privilege—it's a right," she affirmed.





Dr. Gerry Ebalaroza-Tunnell This extraordinary event reflects Dr. Ebalaroza-Tunnell's mission to weave Indigenous wisdom into educational spaces, planting seeds of aloha in the next generation's hearts. It's a moment the Ridgecrest community won't soon forget.



About the Author:



Dr. Gerry Ebalaroza-Tunnell is a two-time international award-winning author, educator, and CEO of Co3 Consulting. This extraordinary event reflects Dr. Ebalaroza-Tunnell's mission to weave Indigenous wisdom into educational spaces, planting seeds of aloha in the next generation's hearts. It's a moment the Ridgecrest community won't soon forget.About the Author:Dr. Gerry Ebalaroza-Tunnell is a two-time international award-winning author, educator, and CEO of Co3 Consulting.





She is passionate about creating systemic change through personal transformation, guided by the principles of A.L.O.H.A. Her work inspires communities to co-create a world rooted in equity, empathy, and resilience.





