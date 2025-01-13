Award-Winning author Dr. Gerry Ebalaroza-Tunnell brings the Spirit of A.L.O.H.A. to Ridgecrest Elementary

Monday, January 13, 2025

On January 22, 2024, Ridgecrest Elementary School will be buzzing with excitement as internationally acclaimed author Dr. Gerry Ebalaroza-Tunnell visits kindergarten and first-grade classrooms to share her award-winning children's book, Let's Live A.L.O.H.A.

Dr. Ebalaroza-Tunnell, a celebrated storyteller, educator, and Indigenous thought leader brings her powerful message of empathy, adaptability, and cultural connection to young learners.


Let's Live A.L.O.H.A. has captured hearts across the globe with its vibrant illustrations and timeless message rooted in the Guiding Principles of A.L.O.H.A.—Ask, Listen, Observe, Heart-Focus, Adapt/Acknowledge.

Designed for children but resonating with adults, the book encourages readers to embrace these values in their everyday lives to create a world of harmony and mutual respect.

"This is more than a story," said Dr. Ebalaroza-Tunnell, whose work has received international recognition for its focus on fostering cultural understanding. 
"It's an invitation to see the world through a lens of compassion and connection—starting with our youngest keiki (children)."

During her visit, Dr. Ebalaroza-Tunnell will engage the students in an interactive reading session, using storytelling to breathe life into the book's core themes. Her visit to Ridgecrest Elementary is not just a literary event but a celebration of community, culture, and the power of kindness to transform lives.

In a bold move that underscores her commitment to education and equity, Dr. Ebalaroza-Tunnell will ensure that every kindergartener and first grader receives a personal copy of Let's Live A.L.O.H.A. "Access to books that inspire curiosity and empathy shouldn't be a privilege—it's a right," she affirmed.

Dr. Gerry Ebalaroza-Tunnell 
This extraordinary event reflects Dr. Ebalaroza-Tunnell's mission to weave Indigenous wisdom into educational spaces, planting seeds of aloha in the next generation's hearts. It's a moment the Ridgecrest community won't soon forget.

About the Author:

Dr. Gerry Ebalaroza-Tunnell is a two-time international award-winning author, educator, and CEO of Co3 Consulting. 

She is passionate about creating systemic change through personal transformation, guided by the principles of A.L.O.H.A. Her work inspires communities to co-create a world rooted in equity, empathy, and resilience.


Posted by DKH at 10:58 PM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  