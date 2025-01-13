Impressions: Seattle Wind Symphony in concert at Shorecrest PAC February 8, 2025
Monday, January 13, 2025
This concert features a captivating program with works by Anthony Plog, J.S. Bach, Frank Ticheli, and Caroline Shaw – and highlights the rich tapestry of musical innovation and inspiration across time.
Featured artist, mezzo-soprano Soon Cho, adds another dimension to the concert with her expressive interpretation of Caroline Shaw’s emotive Is a Rose.
Don’t miss this opportunity to experience Seattle Wind Symphony’s Impressions, a powerful, touching blend of tradition, modernity, and innovation.
Repertoire:
15343 25th Ave NE, Shoreline, WA 98155
Saturday, February 8, 2025 7:30pm
Get Tickets here
- Anthony Plog — Music for Brass Octet
- Caroline Shaw (transcribed by Cody Edgerton) — Is a Rose
- featuring Soon Cho, mezzo-soprano
- Johann Sebastian Bach (arranged for chorus and winds by James Croft) — Who Puts His Trust in God Most Just
- Frank Ticheli — Symphony No. 2
- General $25
- Student $10
- TeenTix $5
