Impressions: Seattle Wind Symphony in concert at Shorecrest PAC February 8, 2025

The Seattle Wind Symphony and conductor John Falskow offer an unforgettable evening of wind band music exploring the threads of inspiration that connect people and ideas across times and cultures.





This concert features a captivating program with works by Anthony Plog, J.S. Bach, Frank Ticheli, and Caroline Shaw – and highlights the rich tapestry of musical innovation and inspiration across time.





Featured artist, mezzo-soprano Soon Cho, adds another dimension to the concert with her expressive interpretation of Caroline Shaw’s emotive Is a Rose.





Don’t miss this opportunity to experience Seattle Wind Symphony’s Impressions, a powerful, touching blend of tradition, modernity, and innovation.







Anthony Plog — Music for Brass Octet

Caroline Shaw (transcribed by Cody Edgerton) — Is a Rose

featuring Soon Cho, mezzo-soprano

Johann Sebastian Bach (arranged for chorus and winds by James Croft) — Who Puts His Trust in God Most Just

