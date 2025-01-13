Impressions: Seattle Wind Symphony in concert at Shorecrest PAC February 8, 2025

Monday, January 13, 2025

The Seattle Wind Symphony and conductor John Falskow offer an unforgettable evening of wind band music exploring the threads of inspiration that connect people and ideas across times and cultures. 

This concert features a captivating program with works by Anthony Plog, J.S. Bach, Frank Ticheli, and Caroline Shaw – and highlights the rich tapestry of musical innovation and inspiration across time. 

Featured artist, mezzo-soprano Soon Cho, adds another dimension to the concert with her expressive interpretation of Caroline Shaw’s emotive Is a Rose. 

Don’t miss this opportunity to experience Seattle Wind Symphony’s Impressions, a powerful, touching blend of tradition, modernity, and innovation.

Repertoire:
  • Anthony Plog — Music for Brass Octet
  • Caroline Shaw (transcribed by Cody Edgerton) — Is a Rose
  • featuring Soon Cho, mezzo-soprano
  • Johann Sebastian Bach (arranged for chorus and winds by James Croft) — Who Puts His Trust in God Most Just
  • Frank Ticheli — Symphony No. 2
Shorecrest Performing Arts Center (map)
15343 25th Ave NE, Shoreline, WA 98155

Saturday, February 8, 2025 7:30pm

Get Tickets here
  • General $25
  • Student $10
  • TeenTix $5


