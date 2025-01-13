Letter to the Editor: Madrones

Regarding the January 13th article, "Saltwater Park Madrone Vandalized," nobody should be vandalizing trees, particularly not precarious species like our Pacific Madrones. However, it's very misleading to say that madrones as a species are "dwindling in number due to housing development and roadway improvements." Madrones are dying all over our region of a fungal disease that's being exacerbated by climate change. Using the decline of this unique species to argue against density and (if I may read between the lines) recent and planned corridor improvements designed to reduce our community's dependence on cars is tremendously shortsighted.

Katie Lorah
Shoreline


