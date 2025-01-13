Shoreline Tool Library offers more than tools

Seattle REconomy’s Shoreline Tool Library is expanding into more than just a tool library. Patrons already can borrow various tools, ranging from pressure washers and power tools to catering and event items.





The space also features a Reused Materials Store , which aims to divert materials from the landfill, reduce the consumption of new items, and save people money by offering salvaged goods at a very low cost. The items Shoreline Tool Library accepts will now expand to many other areas of the circular economy.













For 2025, the library will be open for 30 hours per week instead of its usual 12. The new hours are Monday through Friday from 3 to 8pm and Saturday from 10am to 3pm.



This increase in open hours will help support Seattle REconomy’s new partners and the people who benefit from them by allowing for a larger donation window.















--Photos courtesy Shoreline Tool Library They strongly encourage you to drop off donations because their pickup capacity is extremely limited. If you need them to pick up your items, they can coordinate a donation pick up for a fee.All accepted donations are eligible for a tax refund using their Tax Receipt form As their hours increase, they are looking for more volunteers ! If you or anyone you know is interested, please check out their form --Photos courtesy Shoreline Tool Library Although the Shoreline Tool Library will serve as another donation site for these organizations, they will only be accepting a limited range of donations.If you aren’t sure about your donation, you can fill out their Materials Donation Form with details and photos of the items you wish to donate so they can let you know if they can accept them.







