Shorewood Dance & Drill competition January 18, 2025 at Shorewood High School

Monday, January 13, 2025

Come support your Shorewood performance teams and cheer them on as they compete to qualify their routines for districts and state! 

There will be performances from other local schools and a guest appearance from the Shorewood Spirit team!

When: January 18, 2025
Time: 12:00pm to 5:00pm
(Doors open at 11:30am)
Where: Shorewood High School
17300 Fremont Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133
(Main Entrance)
Cost: Tickets $10*
Card or cash accepted
* $7 for seniors 65+, $5 for veterans and students with ASB, FREE for children under 5

Purchase tickets here


