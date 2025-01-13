Shorewood Dance & Drill competition January 18, 2025 at Shorewood High School
Monday, January 13, 2025
There will be performances from other local schools and a guest appearance from the Shorewood Spirit team!
When: January 18, 2025
Time: 12:00pm to 5:00pm
(Doors open at 11:30am)
Where: Shorewood High School
17300 Fremont Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133
(Main Entrance)
Cost: Tickets $10*
Card or cash accepted
* $7 for seniors 65+, $5 for veterans and students with ASB, FREE for children under 5
Purchase tickets here
