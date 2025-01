Town & Country January 2025 recipe - Udon Soup

Warm your body and heart with this simple and nourishing noodle soup. A perfect vessel for nutrient rich Asian vegetables.





Difficulty Level: EasyPrep Time: 10 minutesCook Time: 20 minutesYield: 4 servingsINGREDIENTS6 cups water3 tablespoons white miso1-2 packs Muso bonito dashi powder3 tablespoons miso tamari (or traditional tamari), more to taste1 tablespoon mirinSliced cabbage or bok choySliced mushrooms (shitake, maitake, bunashimeji, enoki)1 (2 pounds) pack fresh udon noodlesSliced green onionsOptional protein:Thin sliced meatShrimpSliced tofuHard or soft boiled eggsPREPARATIONSTEP 1In a pot bring water to a simmer.STEP 2Stir in miso, dashi powder, tamari and mirin.STEP 3Reduce heat to simmer. Add cabbage, mushrooms and thin sliced meat if using. Cook until just tender.STEP 4Add noodles and cook until heated.STEP 5Transfer and divide soup amongst 4 bowls. Top with green onions and serve hot!OptionsFor those who love a little heat, serve with your favorite Asian chili sauce.If you like more broth, add an additional 2 cups of water. You may need to adjust seasoning with a little more tamari and by using 2 packs of bonito dashi powder.Fresh Asian vegetables for this soup are available at Shoreline Town & Country Market, 15505 Westminster Way, Shoreline WA 98133.