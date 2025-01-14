Town & Country January 2025 recipe - Udon Soup
Tuesday, January 14, 2025
Udon Noodle Soup
Warm your body and heart with this simple and nourishing noodle soup. A perfect vessel for nutrient rich Asian vegetables.
Difficulty Level: Easy
Prep Time: 10 minutes
Cook Time: 20 minutes
Yield: 4 servings
INGREDIENTS
6 cups water
3 tablespoons white miso
1-2 packs Muso bonito dashi powder
3 tablespoons miso tamari (or traditional tamari), more to taste
1 tablespoon mirin
Sliced cabbage or bok choy
Sliced mushrooms (shitake, maitake, bunashimeji, enoki)
1 (2 pounds) pack fresh udon noodles
Sliced green onions
Optional protein:
Thin sliced meat
Shrimp
Sliced tofu
Hard or soft boiled eggs
PREPARATION
STEP 1
In a pot bring water to a simmer.
STEP 2
Stir in miso, dashi powder, tamari and mirin.
STEP 3
Reduce heat to simmer. Add cabbage, mushrooms and thin sliced meat if using. Cook until just tender.
STEP 4
Add noodles and cook until heated.
STEP 5
Transfer and divide soup amongst 4 bowls. Top with green onions and serve hot!
Options
For those who love a little heat, serve with your favorite Asian chili sauce.
If you like more broth, add an additional 2 cups of water. You may need to adjust seasoning with a little more tamari and by using 2 packs of bonito dashi powder.
Fresh Asian vegetables for this soup are available at Shoreline Town & Country Market, 15505 Westminster Way, Shoreline WA 98133.
Prep Time: 10 minutes
Cook Time: 20 minutes
Yield: 4 servings
INGREDIENTS
6 cups water
3 tablespoons white miso
1-2 packs Muso bonito dashi powder
3 tablespoons miso tamari (or traditional tamari), more to taste
1 tablespoon mirin
Sliced cabbage or bok choy
Sliced mushrooms (shitake, maitake, bunashimeji, enoki)
1 (2 pounds) pack fresh udon noodles
Sliced green onions
Optional protein:
Thin sliced meat
Shrimp
Sliced tofu
Hard or soft boiled eggs
PREPARATION
STEP 1
In a pot bring water to a simmer.
STEP 2
Stir in miso, dashi powder, tamari and mirin.
STEP 3
Reduce heat to simmer. Add cabbage, mushrooms and thin sliced meat if using. Cook until just tender.
STEP 4
Add noodles and cook until heated.
STEP 5
Transfer and divide soup amongst 4 bowls. Top with green onions and serve hot!
Options
For those who love a little heat, serve with your favorite Asian chili sauce.
If you like more broth, add an additional 2 cups of water. You may need to adjust seasoning with a little more tamari and by using 2 packs of bonito dashi powder.
Fresh Asian vegetables for this soup are available at Shoreline Town & Country Market, 15505 Westminster Way, Shoreline WA 98133.
0 comments:
Post a Comment