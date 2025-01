Common Merganser

Photo by Martin De Grazia

Bog Whisperer Martin De Grazia sighted and photographer this handsome Common Merganser at Ronald Bog. Bog Whisperer Martin De Grazia sighted and photographer this handsome Common Merganser at Ronald Bog.





Martin says "This duck called a Common Merganser showed up last week. It is a male and quite a sight. I believe this may be the first time I have seen one there. In other words this Common Merganser isn't so common."