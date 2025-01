Chimney fire. Photo courtesy South County Fire South County Firefighters extinguished a chimney fire at a home in Brier on Sunday afternoon, January 12, 2025. South County Firefighters extinguished a chimney fire at a home in Brier on Sunday afternoon, January 12, 2025.





No one was hurt and the fire did not extend into the home.





Buildup in your chimney can become a fire hazard.





If you use your fireplace regularly, it is recommended that you have it inspected and/or cleaned every year.