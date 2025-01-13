"Fostering Independence: A Parent’s Guide to Delayed Maturity in Teens and Young Adults with ADHD During an Age of Uncertainty and Anxiety"



Free Zoom Meeting: Tuesday, January 28, 2025 from 5:30 to 7:00pm. (Please note the earlier starting time, since Dr. Rostain is on the East coast) Free Zoom Meeting: Tuesday, January 28, 2025 from 5:30 to 7:00pm. (Please note the earlier starting time, since Dr. Rostain is on the East coast)





Anthony Rostain, M.D Anthony Rostain, M.D., is the Chair of the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Health, Cooper University Health Care and Professor of Psychiatry and Pediatrics at Cooper Medical School of Rowan University in New Jersey.



He co-authored You’re Not Done Yet: Parenting Young Adults in an Age of Uncertainty and The Stressed Years of Their Lives: Helping Your Kid Survive and Thrive During Their College Years.



Register now to meet with Dr. Rostain via Zoom. Eastside CHADD members have priority enrollment so this is a good time to join Eastside CHADD.



Dr. Rostain is an engaging speaker who packed meeting rooms at the CHADD national conference in Philadelphia.



Zoom link will be sent on Friday, Jan. 24th.



Registration now open for members. Non-members can also register and will be added to the waitlist.



Register here





Parenting young people with ADHD has always been a challenge. But in this "Age of Uncertainty and Anxiety", it's even more difficult.This talk will explain how ADHD and other neurodevelopmental disorders impede the development of self-regulation, executive function, social skills in your child, and how to adapt your parenting style to promote a better pathway toward independence. Q&A to follow.