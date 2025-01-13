Saltwater Park Madrone vandalized
Monday, January 13, 2025
By Jonelle Kemmering
As has been reported here (see previous notice), vandalism continues at the top of the hillside along the north end of Richmond Beach Saltwater Park. Branches of a Pacific madrone tree have been repeatedly cut off by someone.
|Large branch has been cut
There was also discussion on how to prevent further cutting.
The area along 190th between 22nd Ave NW and 20th Ave NW is designated as a Critical Area.
|Circle shows where branch was
cut off fro the tree.
Unlike other trees, the Pacific madrone’s fine roots have adapted to search deeply into rock fractures for stored water or "rock moisture," making it an important plant for stabilizing slopes and cliffs and preventing landslides.
Unfortunately, they are dwindling in number due to housing development and roadway improvements.
If you see someone damaging park trees or shrubbery, please don't engage with them. Call 911 to have the police intervene. Previous damage to this madrone has been reported under Police Case Number K24285801.
