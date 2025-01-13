SKANDIA First Friday Dance includes lessons, potluck, and dancing
Monday, January 13, 2025
Cedar Valley Grange, 20526 52nd Ave W, Lynnwood WA
$15; $10 for Skandia members.
SKANDIA information here
SKANDIA VINTERDANS will focus on the popular dance Springleik fra Vågå. This Norwegian dance is lovely and flowing, with lots of partner interaction and gorgeous tunes on the flat fiddle.
See video of the dance.
We will have a dance instructor from the SF Bay Area, Tom Sears, along with Lisa Brooks. On the First Friday, February 7, at the Cedar Valley Grange they will teach Springleik during the regular teaching slot from 7:30 to 8:30pm.
Bokpojkarna will play for the first Friday dance. This duo, consisting of Peter Michaelsen and Joe Finn, comes to you from across Puget Sound. They have a broad repertoire and will delight your ears, feet, and hearts with their dueling fiddles with a wide variety of tunes and lovely harmonies!
Schedule:
2:30–5pm: Dance workshop with Tom and Lisa.
2:30–5pm: Music workshop with Peter.
5–7pm: Potluck dinner (also, potluck snacks for the workshops and dance)
7–9-ish pm: Dance, with dances from Norway and Sweden.
The workshops will cost $20 for Skandia members and $25 for others; the party will be $10 for Skandia members and $15 for others. Info: www.skandia-folkdance.org.
