A Winter Work Party at Twin Ponds January 18, 2025

Monday, January 13, 2025

Community Work Party at Twin Ponds North

Saturday, January 18, 2025 from 9:30am - 12:30pm

The trees are bare. The fallen leaves are turning to soil, and we stewards are back at it again!

We welcome you to join us and appreciate your support!

We meet on the far NW side of the park, along 155th street, west of the parking lot.

All that is needed is a pair of gloves and a water bottle.


We appreciate your sharing this post with others.


~ Many Hands Make Light Work ~


