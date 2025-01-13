On Senior Night Shorewood girls wrestling defeats the Warriors of Edmonds Woodway

Shorewood seniors. L-R Athletic Director Joann Fukuma, Izzy Crave, Aly Fellores, Cora Morgan, Libby Norton. Photo by Kristi Lin

Expectations were very high for the Shorewood Girls Wrestling team this year. “After a 9th place finish at State last year, we had big plans this season,” said Coach Brady Houck.









“We have struggled to get and stay healthy,” Coach Brady commented, “to several events we managed to take less than 7 of our original 16 rostered wrestlers.” But despite the promising roster that included a full line-up with many seasoned wrestlers and several motivated novice wrestlers, the season took a quick turn.





It seemed like no girl was spared between injuries and the colds going around school.





Despite the challenges, several girls have placed at tournaments.





At the Lady Jag opener on December 7th, Finley Houck (Jr.), Izzy Crave (Sr.) and Libby Norton (Sr.) all placed 3rd.





Libby Norton and Family

Libby Norton placed 1st at the Everett Women's tournament on December 14, 2024.





The team travelled to Bremerton for the Hammerhead tournament where seniors Aly Fellores placed 6th, Libby Norton placed 4th and Izzy Crave placed 2nd.





Izzy Crave and Family

Photo by Kristi Lin

They finished the Winter Break at the Gut Check Tournament at ShoWare Center, competing with 1,200 wrestlers. Izzy Crave placed 4th and Libby Norton placed 6th after being injured in her final match of the weekend.





Aly Fellores and Family

Photo by Kristi Lin

Wednesday night the Shorewood bleachers filled with those ready to honor the Shorewood senior girls before the match. Coach Brady Houck shared that this class of girls really elevated Shorewood girls wrestling to new heights. Libby Norton sang the National Anthem to get the wrestling started.



Going into the Edmonds Woodway match, head coach Derek Norton said, “I didn’t think we could statistically win this match--with such a small team. But our girls really stepped up and got the job done!”





Lynn Ou made a pin in 50 seconds

Photo by Kristi Lin

The match started at 100 lbs where Shorewood forfeited to Edmonds Woodway's Ny Ny Pendleton. Shorewood junior and new wrestler Lynn Ou came out strong against Edmonds Woodway's Samara Lynch, with a pin in 50 seconds. After a double forfeit at 110, Shorewood gave up a forfeit to Yaretzi Garduno (EW).





Freshman Maizy Schmid won her match

Photo by Kristi Lin

Stormray freshman Maizy Schmid initially fell behind, but battled back and pinned Warrior Camryn O'Reilly in the 3rd period.



At 125 lbs, Shorewood again forfeited to Rae Adams. Then, in her first official match this season, junior Ellie Van Horn dominated Edway’s Mara Gooch in another 50 second pin.





Senior Captain Izzy Crave

Photo by Kristi Lin

After a double forfeit at 135, Shorewood bumped up senior captain Izzy Crave to 140 to wrestle Edmonds Woodway senior Grace Fitting. Both experienced wrestlers worked hard, but Crave prevailed in a 6-1 decision.





Aly Fellores pinned her opponent

Photo by Kristi Lin

At 145 lbs, senior Aly Fellores pinned Caitlyn Gallagher in the 2nd period.



To finish out the teams traded forfeits at 155 (Sarah Norton, SW), at 170 (Stephanie Cesar, EW), at 190 (Anna Bond, SW) and at 235 (Abi Chishungu, SW).





Cora Morgan and Family

Photo by Kristi Lin

Box Score Shorewood vs. Edmonds Woodway (Girls)

Final Score 45-24



100--Ny Ny Pendleton (EW) received FF

105--Lynn Ou (SW) pin Samara Lynch 0:50

110--Double FF

115--Yaretzi Garduno (EW) received FF

120--Maizy Schmid (SW) pin Camryn O’Reilly 5:20

125--Rae Adams (EW) received FF

130--Ellie Van Horn (SW) pinned Mara Gooch (EW) 0:52

135--Double FF

140--Izzy Crave (SW) decision over Grace Fitting (EW) 6-1

145--Aly Fellores (SW) pinned Caitlyn Gallagher 3:13

155--Sarah Norton (SW) received FF

170--Stephanie Cesar (EW) received FF

190--Anna Bond (SW) received FF

235--Abi Chishungu (SW) received FF





