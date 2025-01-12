Removing the crane from Alta North in North City

Work began as the sun was coming up. Photo by David Carlos

By Diane Hettrick By Diane Hettrick





David Carlos and Mike Remarcke were on the job Saturday, January 11, 2025 documenting the removal of the large crane in the center of the almost-finished Alta North apartments in North City.





Crew members were everywhere on the cranes. Photo by David Carlos



The building, at 17712 15th Ave NE, is a block long and contains 266 apartments plus 4 commercial spaces. It is close to being finished.





The blue crane is the construction crane which is being removed. Photo by David Carlos

The crane was in the center of the building and towered above it.





Two cranes in front of the building had already helped lower one section to the street.

Photo by David Carlos

The crews brought in two other cranes, which were set up in front of the building on 15th NE. 15th was closed to traffic and will continue to be closed on Sunday as the removal continues.





The boom, held only by lines, was lowered to the ground. Photo by Mike Remarcke

The boom was attached to lines from the ground cranes.





Crew members had to manually attach the lines. Photo by Mike Remarcke

In the air, the cranes were swarming with crew, who were manually uncoupling the sections of the construction crane and fastening them to lines from the street cranes.





Photo by Mike Remarcke

The sections were suspended from and stabilized by lines from the cranes. Counterweights kept it balanced.





The section being lowered is partially supported on the cab of the construction crane.

Photo by Mike Remarcke

The section was lowered slowly and carefully to the ground.





Photo by Mike Remarcke

The boom was set on the ground and then loaded onto a flatbed truck.



Photo by Mike Remarcke

Loading onto the truck is a precision job.





Photo by Mike Remarcke

Final step is strapping it down on the truck.











