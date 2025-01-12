Environmental Rotary Club: Kicking Gas online info session January 22, 2025

Sunday, January 12, 2025

Kicking Gas online information session Wednesday, January 22, 2025 at 6pm

Register here to get the Zoom link for the required info session.

Live in Snohomish County or Whidbey Island?

If you are currently using propane, oil, natural gas, or wood heat, live in Snohomish County or Whidbey Island, and are ready to switch to a healthy, safe and efficient heat pump, you’re eligible for grant-funded subsidies of 20-50% up to $7500 off the total project cost (DOI). 

Our vetted contractors will be with you every step of the way to make sure you have the support and resources you need.

PLUS - now offering $500-1000 subsidies for electric/induction stoves!

