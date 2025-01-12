Shoreline Fire crew at Palisades Fire in Los Angeles
Sunday, January 12, 2025
|Photo courtesy Shoreline Fire
The Shoreline Strike Team crew arrived on the ground Friday night, January 10, 2025 to assist with critical operations in the fight against the Palisades Fire.
|Photo courtesy Shoreline Fire
According to the Weather Channel on January 11, 2025, "The deadly Palisades Fire in California has surged into the Los Angeles neighborhood of Brentwood, spawning a “firenado,” crossing containment lines and prompting new evacuation orders."
0 comments:
Post a Comment