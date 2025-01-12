Shoreline Fire crew at Palisades Fire in Los Angeles

Sunday, January 12, 2025

Photo courtesy Shoreline Fire

The Shoreline Strike Team crew arrived on the ground Friday night, January 10, 2025 to assist with critical operations in the fight against the Palisades Fire.

Photo courtesy Shoreline Fire

According to the Weather Channel on January 11, 2025, "The deadly Palisades Fire in California has surged into the Los Angeles neighborhood of Brentwood, spawning a “firenado,” crossing containment lines and prompting new evacuation orders."


