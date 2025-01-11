City of Kenmore awarded State of Washington Tourism Grant for Creative Wayfinding Signage
Saturday, January 11, 2025
The City of Kenmore was recently awarded a $46,800 Tourism Regeneration grant from State of Washington Tourism (SWT).
The City plans to use the funds to design and install creative wayfinding signage that will connect and highlight Kenmore's unique businesses and experiences. This project aims to support economic growth, increase tourism and visitation, and foster connections between Kenmore's businesses and recreational activities.
The City applied for the grant and was selected from a competitive pool of candidates from across Washington state.
The grant-funded project will include the installation of three artistically designed directional signposts that will guide visitors to key locations in the city, including parks and trails, "Brew Row," Bastyr University, Kenmore Air Harbor, The Lodge at St. Edward Park, and more.
Additionally, the project will feature new artistic and playful banners along the West Sammamish River Bridge to create a cohesive visual identity.
Kenmore's unique geographic layout, with a major highway running through the city, creates challenges in connecting visitors with local businesses, parks, and recreational opportunities. The new wayfinding signage will help increase visibility and address these challenges, ultimately enhancing tourism efforts in the city.
Kenmore's grant is part of the largest grant award to date for SWT, which is providing a total of $780,000 in funding to 24 recipients. This funding aims to foster safer, more inclusive, and sustainable visitor experiences while driving overnight visitation to rural and underserved communities.
"A key goal of this project is to draw people to Kenmore and help them discover our hidden attractions and businesses," said Deputy City Manager Stephanie Lucash.
"The wayfinding signage will support businesses by directing visitors to them in a fun and creative way. The strategic placement of the signs is critical to meeting the ultimate goal of boosting travel and tourism to Kenmore, while ensuring safe access for cars, pedestrians, and cyclists."
