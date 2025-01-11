City of Kenmore awarded State of Washington Tourism Grant for Creative Wayfinding Signage



The City of Kenmore was recently awarded a $46,800 Tourism Regeneration grant from State of Washington Tourism (SWT).





The City plans to use the funds to design and install creative wayfinding signage that will connect and highlight Kenmore's unique businesses and experiences. This project aims to support economic growth, increase tourism and visitation, and foster connections between Kenmore's businesses and recreational activities.





The City applied for the grant and was selected from a competitive pool of candidates from across Washington state.



The grant-funded project will include the installation of three artistically designed directional signposts that will guide visitors to key locations in the city, including parks and trails, "Brew Row," Bastyr University, Kenmore Air Harbor, The Lodge at St. Edward Park, and more.



