Profit Master 3-Day Workshop January 28-30, 2025

Seattle Scottish Rite Center

January 28, 29, 30 from 8am-2:30pm

$595

Registration closes January 21.





Learn how to:Diagnose and monitor your company's financial performance

Use Break-even analysis to make better decisions relating to cost, price, and profits

Avoid cash crunches and increase cash flow

Plan for and manage growth

Communicate more effectively with bankers and other financial professionals

Structure a loan that's the right fit for your business

Understanding the financial health of your business is critical to business success. Profit Mastery is designed to put you in the driver's seat.In this hands-on 3-day workshop you will learn to understand business financials, learn how to manage your business to increase profitability, and strengthen your relationship with your lender. Course includes 16+ hours with Ron Nielsen, a Profit Mastery Guide (Binder) and three months access to Profit Mastery University online.Who Should AttendBusiness Owners, Key Managers, Entrepreneurs, Business Advisors, Lenders, CPAs (CEU credits are available) and others whose decisions have an impact on your company’s financial performance.Facilitated by: Ron Nielsen, Profit Mastery Certified Facilitator, Certified Business Advisor, WA Small Business Development Center. More information about Ron here Includes a hard copy reference guide and three months access to Profit Mastery University online