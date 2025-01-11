Profit Master 3-Day Workshop January 28-30, 2025
Seattle Scottish Rite Center
January 28, 29, 30 from 8am-2:30pm
$595
Registration closes January 21.
Understanding the financial health of your business is critical to business success. Profit Mastery is designed to put you in the driver's seat.
In this hands-on 3-day workshop you will learn to understand business financials, learn how to manage your business to increase profitability, and strengthen your relationship with your lender. Course includes 16+ hours with Ron Nielsen, a Profit Mastery Guide (Binder) and three months access to Profit Mastery University online.
Who Should Attend
Business Owners, Key Managers, Entrepreneurs, Business Advisors, Lenders, CPAs (CEU credits are available) and others whose decisions have an impact on your company’s financial performance.
- Learn how to:Diagnose and monitor your company's financial performance
- Use Break-even analysis to make better decisions relating to cost, price, and profits
- Avoid cash crunches and increase cash flow
- Plan for and manage growth
- Communicate more effectively with bankers and other financial professionals
- Structure a loan that's the right fit for your business
Facilitated by: Ron Nielsen, Profit Mastery Certified Facilitator, Certified Business Advisor, WA Small Business Development Center. More information about Ron here
Includes a hard copy reference guide and three months access to Profit Mastery University online.
