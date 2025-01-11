Seattle native Nicholas Markham named to Marquette University's fall 2024 Dean's List

Saturday, January 11, 2025

Marquette University in Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. (January 10, 2025) - Nicholas Markham of Seattle, WA, has been named to the Dean's List for the fall 2024 semester at Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Markham is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science.

To make the Dean's List, students must have earned at least 12 credits for the fall 2024 semester and have no disqualifying grades. The GPA threshold varies by college - for the College of Education and the Klingler College of Arts and Sciences, undergraduate students must have at least a 3.7 to be named to the Dean's List.

Marquette University is a Catholic, Jesuit university that draws over 8,000 undergraduate and 3,700 graduate and professional students from nearly all states and more than 60 countries. 

In addition to its nationally recognized academic programs, Marquette is known for its service learning programs and internships as students are challenged to use what they learn to make a difference in the world. 


