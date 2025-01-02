Hopelink offers free Digital Skills class for those who are new to computers

Thursday, January 2, 2025


Hopelink is excited to announce a new Digital Skills class! The class is designed for those who are new to computers and want to learn the basics.
  • When: Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10:00am – 12:00pm
  • Where: Hopelink Shoreline Center 17837 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133 (enter from southbound Aurora)
  • Orientation: January 14 & 16, 2025
  • Class: January 21 – March 20, 2025
Students will learn to:
  • Use email
  • Use a mouse, trackpad, and keyboard
  • Manage files
  • Search the Internet
  • Navigate websites
  • Stay safe online
Classes are designed to provide a supportive learning environment. The goal is that each student receives ample opportunities to ask questions, engage with the material, and practice their skills.

To register, students can call/text 425-410-0066 or email us at digitalskills@hopelink.org.


