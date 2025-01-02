Hopelink offers free Digital Skills class for those who are new to computers
Thursday, January 2, 2025
Hopelink is excited to announce a new Digital Skills class! The class is designed for those who are new to computers and want to learn the basics.
- When: Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10:00am – 12:00pm
- Where: Hopelink Shoreline Center 17837 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133 (enter from southbound Aurora)
- Orientation: January 14 & 16, 2025
- Class: January 21 – March 20, 2025
- Use email
- Use a mouse, trackpad, and keyboard
- Manage files
- Search the Internet
- Navigate websites
- Stay safe online
To register, students can call/text 425-410-0066 or email us at digitalskills@hopelink.org.
