Jobs: North City Water District - Part-Time / Hourly Utility Office Person Level 1
Thursday, January 2, 2025
Level 1
Starting hourly wage: $30.77
North City Water District (NCWD) in Shoreline, Washington is currently seeking an individual to support our office staff in a variety of duties—from computer data entry, customer service, and phone support, to assistance in payment processing and records management—on a part-time, hourly basis between the hours of 7:30am and 5:00pm, Monday through Thursday.
View more details and learn how to apply on our Job Flyer >
Download an Employment Application >
Why Work for North City Water District?
Founded in 1931, North City Water District currently serves approximately 27,000 people within the cities of Shoreline and Lake Forest Park, covering a roughly 5 square mile area. As a public water district, we operate independently from the Cities of Lake Forest Park and Shoreline.
Our District is governed by a three member Board of Commissioners elected by the voters in our service area. We employ a variety of professional staff including civil engineers, accountants, operations personnel, and administrative staff, all overseen by a District Manager.
Together, our mission is to provide high quality drinking water to our community in a manner that promotes conservation, maintains customers’ trust and protects their financial investment in the District.
North City Water District believes our employees are the key to our success, and works hard to ensure a strong, supportive, team environment.
