Jobs: North City Water District - Part-Time / Hourly Utility Office Person Level 1

Why Work for North City Water District?



Founded in 1931, North City Water District currently serves approximately 27,000 people within the cities of Shoreline and Lake Forest Park, covering a roughly 5 square mile area. As a public water district, we operate independently from the Cities of Lake Forest Park and Shoreline.



Our District is governed by a three member Board of Commissioners elected by the voters in our service area. We employ a variety of professional staff including civil engineers, accountants, operations personnel, and administrative staff, all overseen by a District Manager.





Together, our mission is to provide high quality drinking water to our community in a manner that promotes conservation, maintains customers’ trust and protects their financial investment in the District.



North City Water District believes our employees are the key to our success, and works hard to ensure a strong, supportive, team environment.









