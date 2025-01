Free first draft staged reading at Driftwood Players January 12, 2025

To learn more about EDP's New Works Program and to reserve your free seats, please visit: www.EdmondsDriftwoodPlayers.org/new-works

BUGGED. is an absurd family drama about the little things that, well, bug us. When Boo hears that her cousin Katherine is coming to visit, she scrambles to get everything in order. There’s a spouse to find, children to wrangle, a house to clean, a cake to bake… and some dark secrets to keep well buried.





But Katherine’s arrival comes with a literal bang! and soon everything starts to come undone, one terrible secret at a time.