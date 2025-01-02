Free first draft staged reading at Driftwood Players January 12, 2025
Thursday, January 2, 2025
Join us for a FREE First Draft staged reading presentation of "BUGGED." written by Miriam Tobin and Directed by Aidyn Stevens. ONE NIGHT ONLY - Sunday, January 12 at 7pm!
Admission is FREE!
To learn more about EDP's New Works Program and to reserve your free seats, please visit: www.EdmondsDriftwoodPlayers.org/new-works
BUGGED. is an absurd family drama about the little things that, well, bug us. When Boo hears that her cousin Katherine is coming to visit, she scrambles to get everything in order. There’s a spouse to find, children to wrangle, a house to clean, a cake to bake… and some dark secrets to keep well buried.But Katherine’s arrival comes with a literal bang! and soon everything starts to come undone, one terrible secret at a time.
Features the acting talents of: Alyssa Rueckert, Adrian Prendergast, Bradley Wrenn, Lisa Every, Drew Winston, and Jennifer Ruzumna.
Expected Run Time: 90 minutes, with no intermission
Content Warning(s): Discussions of murder, drugging people, allusions to sex, lots of cursing, general assholery
