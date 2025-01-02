Two blocks of 15th NE to be closed the weekend of January 11-12, 2025 to remove Tower Crane

The large crane is scheduled to be removed from the Alta Nora / North City apartment building, currently under construction in North City by Wood Partners.





Road closure 15th NE from NE 177th to NE 179th

during weekend of January 11-12, 2025





15th NE between NE 177th and NE 179th will be completely closed starting Saturday January 11, 2025 at 4am and ending Sunday, January 12, 2025 at 8pm.









Looking southbound from NE 179th to NE 177th on 15th NE in North City

Photo by David Carlos

The Alta Nora is scheduled to be completed by December 2025. It has 228 units and up to 4 commercial ground floor spaces. Parking is available for 200 vehicles which includes a few spaces for each commercial space.





All four lanes will be closed and there will be no access during that time frame.