Comprehensive Plan Adopted - Shoreline 2044

Thursday, January 2, 2025

The City of Shoreline is pleased to announce that on December 16, 2024, City Council voted unanimously to adopt the Comprehensive Plan with Ordinance 1026.

The Comprehensive Plan is a 20-year plan that articulates the community's vision and community values. 

The goals and policies included in this Plan provide a basis for the City's regulations and guide future decision making as well as address anticipated populations and employment growth and how facilities and services will be maintained or improved to accommodate the expected levels of growth.

We would like to thank everyone for their interest and participation over the past two years. The people of Shoreline are committed to making the city even better for the next generation.



