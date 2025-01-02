Early bird tickets on sale now for NW Flower & Garden Festival

Northwest Flower & Garden Show



February 19 – February 23, 2025 at the Seattle Convention Center

The Premier Flower & Garden Show in the Pacific Northwest!





You are invited to join the fun at this year’s annual celebration. An entertaining floral funfest for you and your friends.



Thousands upon thousands of flowers and plants with all their rich colors, fragrances and textures. Six acres of inspiring gardens, free seminars for all gardening levels, and shopping at 300 exhibits all strictly related to gardening, outdoor living and gardeners.