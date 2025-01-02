Early bird tickets on sale now for NW Flower & Garden Festival
Thursday, January 2, 2025
Save $5 off regular admission tickets to the Northwest Flower & Garden Festival.
Northwest Flower & Garden Show
February 19 – February 23, 2025 at the Seattle Convention Center
The Premier Flower & Garden Show in the Pacific Northwest!
You are invited to join the fun at this year’s annual celebration. An entertaining floral funfest for you and your friends.
Thousands upon thousands of flowers and plants with all their rich colors, fragrances and textures. Six acres of inspiring gardens, free seminars for all gardening levels, and shopping at 300 exhibits all strictly related to gardening, outdoor living and gardeners.
Buy your ticket before February 19, 2025 to SAVE NOW!
This price is only available online and is only valid for the Early Bird Adult ticket. There's no limit on the number of tickets you can purchase. Tickets are not day specific.
SHOW INFO
February 19-23, 2025
- Wednesday - Saturday: 9am - 8pm
- Sunday: 9am - 6pm
