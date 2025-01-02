Link light rail service will run every 12 minutes weekday evenings and some weekends January 4 through February 27

Photo courtesy Sound Transit Slightly longer headways necessary to allow for construction work at 130th St. infill station; single tracking in effect at Shoreline South station during affected times









Due to other light rail work planned during this period, service will only be affected on the following weekends: Jan. 4-5, Jan. 25-26. Feb. 8-9 and Feb. 15-16. From Jan. 4 to Jan. 27, passengers boarding the train at Shoreline South station during the affected hours should use the Angle Lake platform.

station during the affected hours should use the Angle Lake platform. From Jan. 28 to Feb. 27, passengers should board the train during the affected hours using the Lynnwood City Center platform.

Because weather conditions may affect the construction schedule, passengers should sign up for rider alerts for the most current information. Just go to soundtransit.org/Subscribe-to-alerts In addition, trains will use a single track at the Shoreline South station during weekday evenings and weekends.Instead of running every 10 minutes, trains will run every 12 minutes during the affected hours. During weekdays, northbound service will start every 12 minutes with the 5:30pm departure from Angle Lake station. Southbound service will start every 12 minutes with the 6:45pm departure from Lynnwood City Center station.

To allow crews to install the roofing system at the 130th St. infill station, Link light rail will experience slightly longer headways during weekday evenings and all day on some weekends from Jan. 4 through Feb. 27.