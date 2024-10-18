WeatherWatcher: Wind advisory issued for nearby Edmonds on Friday

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a high wind advisory for Everett and Vicinity, which includes Edmonds just to the north of Shoreline and Lake Forest Park. The advisory is in effect from 2pm Friday until 5am PDT Saturday.





We have an atmospheric river system moving into the region starting Friday afternoon. We expect some significant rain with this system keeping us wet all the way through the weekend. Sunday looks to be our rainiest day over the next few days.





Winds are expected to pick up Friday afternoon, getting gusty at times, anywhere from 30 to 45 mph. Saturday is also expected to be a breezy day but with winds less strong. Temperatures are expected to be mostly seasonal, with high temps in the mid 50’s on Friday, mid 60’s on Saturday and near 60°F on Sunday. Low temperatures in the upper 40’s to mid 50’s.





Rain continues next week into Monday but then we start clearing up Tuesday through mid to late week with some sunny skies and clear nights. Temperatures are expected to remain in the mid 40’s for lows, and mid 50’s for highs.