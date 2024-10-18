Shoreline child dies after falling from 5th floor window
Friday, October 18, 2024
The report was for a 4 year old girl who fell out of a fifth floor window and landed on a second floor overhang.
CPR was being done by a bystander upon our arrival. Our medics transported her to Harborview Medical Center and it was there that she passed away. Our hearts are shattered for her family.
Everyone that has a window and a child is at risk.
For safety information on window falls and more emergencies that your children could encounter, go to the Safe kids website
--Shoreline Fire
