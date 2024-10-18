Shoreline child dies after falling from 5th floor window

Friday, October 18, 2024

On Sunday, October 13, 2024 at approximately 5pm Shoreline Fire was dispatched to the 1100 block of N 192nd St.
 
The report was for a 4 year old girl who fell out of a fifth floor window and landed on a second floor overhang.
 
CPR was being done by a bystander upon our arrival. Our medics transported her to Harborview Medical Center and it was there that she passed away. Our hearts are shattered for her family.

Everyone that has a window and a child is at risk. 

For safety information on window falls and more emergencies that your children could encounter, go to the Safe kids website

--Shoreline Fire


Posted by DKH at 12:54 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  