Olympic Ballet Theatre's 2024 Autumn Auction & Dinner: An Evening of Philanthropy and Fun November 9, 2024



Olympic Ballet Theatre (OBT) announces its 2024 Autumn Auction & Dinner, the organization's biggest fundraising event of the year, to be held on Saturday, November 9, 2024, from 5:30 – 9:00 pm at the Seattle Golf Club in Shoreline.







Guests will enjoy: A delicious multi-course plated dinner and wine

Live and silent auctions featuring unique items and experiences

Exclusive previews from OBT’s upcoming season, including a special sneak peek of a new piece by renowned choreographer Christopher Stowell, who also formerly served as Artistic Director of Oregon Ballet Theatre, Assistant Director of San Francisco Ballet, and Associate Artistic Director of The National Ballet of Canada. This exciting work will premiere at OBT’s production of “Debuts” in February 2025. TICKET INFORMATION: TICKET INFORMATION: Individual Admission: Early admission (through October 19, 2024) – $200;

Standard admission (after October 20, 2024) – $225

Table of 10 Guests: Early admission (through October 19, 2024) – $1,850; Standard admission (after October 20, 2024) – $2,150 Dress Code: Cocktail Attire



Tickets are



AUCTION SPONSORS AND DONATIONS



Olympic Ballet Theatre is seeking auction sponsors and item donations. If you know a business willing to donate items, services, or exciting experiences (such as dining, travel, arts, entertainment, or sports events), please consider asking for their support. For more information, contact Katya Turnbow at





Location: Seattle Golf Club, 210 NW 145th St, Shoreline WA 98177 Tickets are available for purchase here AUCTION SPONSORS AND DONATIONSOlympic Ballet Theatre is seeking auction sponsors and item donations. If you know a business willing to donate items, services, or exciting experiences (such as dining, travel, arts, entertainment, or sports events), please consider asking for their support. For more information, contact Katya Turnbow at marketing@olympicballet.org OBT'S 2024-25 PERFORMANCE SEASON: The Nutcracker: OBT's production of The Nutcracker is a beloved holiday tradition featuring dazzling snowflakes, a dramatic battle, waltzing flowers, and Tchaikovsky's timeless score. Choreographed by Artistic Directors Oleg Gorboulev and Mara Vinson, this classic production features sets designed by Jeanne Franz, Phillip Lineau, and Ruth Gilmore.

Debuts : A showcase of exciting new contemporary works by guest choreographers Christopher Stowell and Nadja Saidakov, this annual production is sure to captivate audiences with its dynamic range of movement and creativity.

Spring Rep : This program features excerpts from the classical ballet, La Bayadére by Marius Petipa and a vibrant neoclassical choreography by OBT company dancer Alberto Gaspar in 1 in 10^2,685,000.

Coppélia: Mischief and magic intertwine in a charming story of mistaken identities and playful antics in this enchanting three-act ballet choreographed by OBT Artistic Directors Oleg Gorboulev and Mara Vinson. Set to Léo Delibes' captivating score, this ballet features exquisite sets and choreography that bring this whimsical world to life.

Olympic Ballet Theatre is a professional ballet company presenting four classical and contemporary ballet productions during each performance season. Founded in 1981 and now under the leadership of co-artistic directors Mara Vinson and Oleg Gorboulev, OBT has become a mainstay of the north Puget Sound arts scene, regularly touring theaters in Everett and Edmonds.





425-774-7570.

With the support of local patrons and organizations, OBT brings high-quality original and classical ballet productions featuring renowned and emerging choreographers. OBT offers audiences of all ages opportunities to experience the joy and magic of ballet with affordable ticket pricing, intimate venues, and a diverse repertoire of performances. 700 Main Street, Edmonds, WA 98020. 425-774-7570. OlympicBallet.org

This special evening marks the start of OBT’s 2024-25 performance season, providing critical support for the nonprofit’s four upcoming productions; The Nutcracker, Debuts, Spring Rep, Coppélia.to OBT’s mission is to bring the joy of professional ballet to audiences of all ages with a diverse repertoire of classical, contemporary, and dramatic ballets, and this event offers a unique opportunity to celebrate and support OBT’s impact on the community.