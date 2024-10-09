Behavioral Health & Public Safety Forums in Shoreline



From County Councilmember Rod Dembowski From County Councilmember Rod Dembowski





The meeting is focused on behavioral health services provided by King County. These services are largely funded with our MIDD sales tax, which is up for renewal next year.





We are reviewing the range of services provided and preparing to update our plans and programs to reflect current and emerging needs.





Thursday, October 10, 2024 in Shoreline from 6:30pm to 8:00pm at the I hope you will join me and experts from King County thisin Shoreline from 6:30pm to 8:00pm at the Spartan Recreation Center 202 NE 185th St, Shoreline, WA 98155







Whether or not you are able to attend, I also invite you to fill out this



The Spartan Recreation Center is served by Link Light Rail's Shoreline North Station, Metro Routes 348 and 365, and the SWIFT Blue Line. Whether or not you are able to attend, I also invite you to fill out this online survey to share your views on this important topic.The Spartan Recreation Center is served by Link Light Rail's Shoreline North Station, Metro Routes 348 and 365, and the SWIFT Blue Line.





I hope that you can join us at this meeting. I look forward to speaking with you in person. And as always, feel free to write, email or call me directly.





As your King County Councilmember, I’m writing to invite you to attend an upcoming meeting that I am hosting for constituents to learn about important county services, and share your views.Rod DembowskiKing County Council206-477-1001