Listening session for Ching Community Gardens on October 14, 2024

Thursday, October 3, 2024

Dear Neighbors, Volunteers, Partners, Supporters, and Followers of Ching Community Gardens,

Many of you have closely followed the progress at Ching Community Gardens and have been curious about its future direction. We appreciate your interest and passion!

Now the time has come for you to share your stories, insights, and ideas! You are cordially invited to a listening session with the design team of Jones and Jones Architects sponsored by the Ching Community Gardens leadership team.

The listening session will be held on Monday, October 14, 2024 at 6:30pm, at Shoreline College in the Small Dining Room #9208 located in the Student Union Building #9000. Parking is in the south visitor lot.

We'd love to hear from you and hope to see you there! Questions may be directed to info@digginshoreline.org


