King County unveils new Guardian One helicopter

New Air Support Unit Bell 407GXi helicopter for King County

On Wednesday, October 2, 2024 King County Executive Dow Constantine, Sheriff Patti Cole-Tindall, and Congresswoman Kim Schrier unveiled a new Air Support Unit helicopter. The Bell 407GXi helicopter is designed for quick, smooth landings in unpredictable conditions and will support a wide range of missions , including law enforcement patrol, search and rescue, wildfire response, and more.

“The Air Support Unit and Guardian One program are vital to the safety of our communities across King County and the region. They provide critical, life-saving resources in emergencies and help law enforcement to carry out operations that lead to arrests and reduce crime,” said King County Executive Dow Constantine.

“With strong support from our state and federal partners, along with county funding, this helicopter will serve as our primary air support aircraft for the next decade, enhancing public safety and allowing us to better respond when it matters the most.”

The helicopter, known as Guardian One, allows the Sheriff's Office to respond to emergencies throughout King County within 20 minutes.In addition to rescue calls, Guardian One will assist with searching for missing people, locating robbery suspects and stolen vehicles, and will allow for safer interventions during police pursuits. It replaces an aging helicopter that was built in 1973.