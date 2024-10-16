First Draft staged reading presentation at the Driftwood Players on November 10, 2024



Join the Driftwood Players for a FREE First Draft staged reading presentation of "One Night at the Ranch" written by Join the Driftwood Players for a FREE First Draft staged reading presentation of "One Night at the Ranch" written by Kirsten McCory & Lori Stein and Directed by Kirsten McCory. ONE NIGHT ONLY - Sunday, November 10 at 7pm!

One night at the Ranch (The Fantasy Ranch that is, a brothel in Wadsworth, Nevada), Sahara and Madam DeeDee sing a karaoke of “YMCA” and then argue over a letter. While Jaznelle keeps the client busy, Mercy and Niclette share a bottle of Crown Royal while comparing and contrasting and complaining about the clientele coming out of L.A. these days.





To complicate matters, the mysterious Kelstro Corporation has become business partners with the Ranch’s enigmatic, egg-hating owner Del Delmonico. Will the new rules and regulations bind the women together or encourage them to tear each other apart?









Features the acting talents of: Melody Mistlin , Telisa Steen, Rita Baxter, and Jenn Olivier.

Expected Run Time: 60 minutes, with no intermission







