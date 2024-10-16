Your Voice, Your Vote: Register and Vote at the Shoreline Library October 24, 2024
Wednesday, October 16, 2024
Shoreline Library 345 NE 175th St, Shoreline WA 98155
Thursday, October 24, 11am-6pm
Exercise your right to vote! Learn about the upcoming General Election, register to vote, update your voter registration and get your ballot.
King County Elections’ staff will provide assistance and resources to ensure a smooth and informed voting experience.
Registration not required. Drop in.
