Your Voice, Your Vote: Register and Vote at the Shoreline Library October 24, 2024

Wednesday, October 16, 2024

Ballot drop box at Shoreline Library
Your Voice, Your Vote: Register and Vote

Shoreline Library 345 NE 175th St, Shoreline WA 98155

Thursday, October 24, 11am-6pm

Exercise your right to vote! Learn about the upcoming General Election, register to vote, update your voter registration and get your ballot. 

King County Elections’ staff will provide assistance and resources to ensure a smooth and informed voting experience.

Registration not required. Drop in.


