Big Laughs are Coming to Kenmore in As If Theatre’s The 39 Steps

Rehearsal of The 39 Steps with cast members Cindy Giese French,

Terry Boyd, Mary Guthrie, and Chris Clark

Kenmore, WA - As If Theatre is excited to announce its upcoming production of the award-winning play The 39 Steps, a fast-paced and comedic adaptation of John Buchan's classic novel and Alfred Hitchcock's iconic film. Kenmore, WA - As If Theatre is excited to announce its upcoming production of the award-winning play The 39 Steps, a fast-paced and comedic adaptation of John Buchan's classic novel and Alfred Hitchcock's iconic film.





The show will run from Oct. 17 to Nov. 3, and promises laughter, intrigue, and loads of theatrical magic.





The 39 Steps is a unique blend of spy thriller and slapstick comedy, featuring a small cast of incredibly talented actors who take on over 50 characters between them. This masterful production, directed by Chris Shea, showcases the inventiveness and creativity of live theater, with minimal props and sets leaving audiences to wonder “how do they do that?”



The 39 Steps follows the story of Richard Hannay, an ordinary man who is unwittingly drawn into a web of espionage and murder. As he tries to clear his name, Hannay embarks on a whirlwind adventure across

England and Scotland, encountering a host of quirky characters, evading police, and uncovering a nefarious plot.





The play won critical acclaim worldwide, including the Olivier Award for Best New Play. It is renowned

for its clever staging, quick-witted dialogue, and the incredible versatility of its performers.



"In times like these, we could all use some more fun, silly things in the world which is why I'm so thrilled to be doing The 39 Steps right now,” says director Shea. “Hitchcock may not have been known for his sense of humor, but I'm sure he would be quite pleased with what this cast and crew have turned his film into - a super zany spy thriller that will leave your ribs hurting from laughter. Watch out for sheep!”



Chris Shea leads the cast of four, Terry Boyd, Chris Clark, Cindy Giese French, and Mary Guthrie, with

Seamus Smith as assistant director. Shea is also stepping in as set designer with Brian Pucheu (assistant set designer). Adding to the creative team is William French (sound designer), Gwyn Skone (lighting designer), Amy Hockman (costume designer), Molly Hall (dialect coach), and Chandria Danelle (props and stage management).





Performances:

October 17 to November 3, 2024

Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays at 7:30pm,

Sundays at 5pm

Ticket Information:

Tickets are $25 (adult) and $20 (students, seniors) and can be purchased online

All tickets for the Oct 24 through Oct 27 performances are Pay-What-You-Can.

About

the community just north of Seattle, As If Theatre Company believes that theater is community and

together, we can tell stories that inspire thought, engage conversations, and join all of us together to tell a

bigger story. About As If Theatre Company - Committed to bringing engaging, challenging, and entertaining theater tothe community just north of Seattle, As If Theatre Company believes that theater is community andtogether, we can tell stories that inspire thought, engage conversations, and join all of us together to tell abigger story.





Under the fiscal sponsorship of Arts of Kenmore, As If Theater Company’s ultimate goal is to

change a small piece of the world for the better.





