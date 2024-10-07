Annual meeting of LFP Stewardship Foundation with guest speaker David Stokes October 29, 2024 at Red Sky Gallery
Monday, October 7, 2024
The Lake Forest Park Stewardship Foundation (LFPSF) will hold its annual meeting on October 29, 2024, 7-9pm at Red Sky Gallery in LFP Town Center (upper level) intersection Bothell and Ballinger Way
Guest speaker will be David Stokes, professor emeritus of ecology and conservation biology at UW Bothell, who will talk about urban wildlife.
The public is welcome.
