9th annual mattress sale fundraiser at Shorecrest High School to help fund the band program and its students

Thursday, October 17, 2024

9th annual mattress sale fundraiser at Shorecrest High School
Sunday, November 3, 2024

This event helps fund the band program and its students. On Sunday, November 3, 2024 from 10am to 5pm we will have 30+ mattress on display in the Shorecrest High School gym.

If it can be had at a retail mattress outlet, it can be had at our one day sale. Prices are generally 10-25% less than retail and the customer service is top notch! 



