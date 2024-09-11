What’s Happening this Week in Shoreline? September 11 - 17, 2024

Recology Store Pop-up @ City Hall



Thursday, September 12, 2024



10:00 AM - 4:00 PM



Due to the temporary closure of the Shoreline Recology Store, Recology is hosting small pop-ups for Shoreline residents at City Hall. Check. Visit Recology's website for full details. They will also be offering the option to pay your Recology bill in person.







Free Reuse & Sharing in the PNW Class @ Shoreline Tool Library



Thursday, September 12, 2024



6:00 PM - 7:30 PM



Join Seattle REconomy Executive Director, Josh Epstein as he presents his TEDx presentation on how new economies of reuse, sharing, and circularity are creating more resilient communities. The presentation will be followed by an inclusive open discussion on the topic.







Talk Time Class



Friday, September 13, 2024



10:00 AM - 12:00 PM



Practice speaking with other English language learners. Learn about American culture and meet people from around the world. Registration not required.







Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for the Kruckeberg Boardwalk



Friday, September 13, 2024



5:30 PM - 6:30 PM



Come one, come all! It’s time to celebrate this massive achievement of increasing accessibility at Kruckeberg Botanic Garden. Join us for the official Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, boardwalk views, and refreshments! We will recognize the City of Shoreline, Shoreline voters (Parks Bond 2022), Forma Construction & Mithun, and our many supporters and community advocates.







Rainbow Bingo



Friday, September 13, 2024



6:00 PM - 10:00 PM



It's Talk Like A Pirate Day! Join hostess Sylvia O’Stayformore for ten rousing rounds of bingo, complete with prizes and a few musical numbers! Rainbow jello shots, beer, wine for 21+. $20 Rainbow Entry – includes nachos and entertainment. $10 Bingo packet at the door. Purchase tickets online or call 206-365-1536.







Shoreline Farmers Market



Saturday, September 14, 2024



10:00 AM - 2:00 PM



BikeLink Park & Ride



Shoreline's community hub for farm fresh & local foods, flowers, baked goods, local honey, live music, food trucks, kids programming, and so much more. Join us every Saturday through October 5th, located at the BikeLink Park & Ride (corner of 192nd & Aurora, across from Sky Nursery).







Attracting Birds with Native Plants and Garden Habitat with Julie O’Donald



Saturday, September 14, 2024



10:30 AM - 1:30 PM



Did you know that approximately 50 species of birds live at Kruckeberg Botanic Garden throughout the year? In this workshop, join Julie O’Donald in opening your eyes and ears for the autumn migration birds. Outdoor time will include Birding by Ear and landscape examples of Garden Habitat. We will discuss the habitat layers that are preferred by different species of birds and learn which native plants are favored by different species. Classroom time will feature a photo filled visit to garden habitats and examples of native plants that bring gardens to life in each season. Many of these plants will be available for sale after the workshop, in the MsK Nursery. Fee course; registration required.







Making a Community Truly Welcoming and Inclusive



Saturday, September 14, 2024



2:00 PM - 3:30 PM



Shoreline Library



Our communities include people of different ages, abilities, gender/sexualities, and backgrounds. Join a discussion on how we can make our neighborhoods genuinely welcoming and inclusive. This event will include Q&A time and share action steps that you can take. Presented by Kevin P. Henry, who has been working in the fields of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, community building and media for over 30 years, in both private and public sectors. Registration not required.







Business Development Workshop for Visual Artists



Sunday, September 15, 2024



1:00 PM - 4:00 PM



“Creative Confidence: Selling Your Vision” is designed for visual artists who are ready to boost their sales and impact. If you're dealing with slow sales or struggling to move the needle, this workshop will give you a roadmap to increasing sales, securing public art projects, and building a sustainable, impactful career. Whether you're an emerging artist or aiming to leave a legacy, this program provides the skills and knowledge to succeed in the art world. Avoid common mistakes, effectively scale your business, and sharpen your business acumen. Discover modern marketing techniques to expand your collector base and strategies to stand out in the competitive public art realm. Learn from a panel of experts to gain confidence, sell your vision, and build a sustainable, impactful career.







Senior Home Repair Fair



Tuesday, September 17, 2024



1:15 PM - 3:00 PM



Join representatives from Habitat for Humanity, Rebuilding Together and Sound Generations to learn how to connect to low-cost and no-cost home repair resources in Shoreline. Programs are set up to support low-income to moderate-income homeowners staying in their homes. Please bring your questions and we’ll work together to match you with the best program for your needs. We look forward to meeting you! Please call the Reception Desk to Register for this free event: 206-365-1536.







Reading Buddies at Shoreline Library



Tuesday, September 17, 2024



4:00 PM 6:00 PM



Shoreline Library



Volunteers help students practice reading out loud. Two students are paired by reading level with each volunteer. Book selection focuses on readers in grades K-8 and English language learners in grades K-12. Reading Buddies share eBooks on an iPad. Books selection changes every two weeks. Students may bring a book to share. Look for volunteers wearing the green Reading Buddies t-shirt. Add your name to the sign-up sheet for a 30-minute spot at your reading level.







Free Basic Bike Maintenance Class @ Shoreline Tool Library



Tuesday, September 17, 2024



6:00 PM - 8:30 PM



Spend an evening at the Shoreline Tool Library learning the basics of maintaining your bike – adjusting gears and brakes, fixing a flat, cleaning, and being sure it (and your helmet) fit. Register online here.







Menopause 101: Navigating Change with Confidence



Tuesday, September 17, 2024



6:30 PM - 7:30 PM



Shoreline Library



Empower yourself with knowledge! Learn about common symptoms, self-care practices and evidence-based interventions to make your journey through perimenopause and menopause smoother. Presented by Vanessa Weiland, Board-Certified Adult-Gerontology Nurse Practitioner. Registration not required.







For more information and more upcoming events, visit the Shoreline events calendar on

https://www. destinationshoreline.com/ calendar



To have your event included please email

DestinationShoreline@gmail.com

.