Local author Joy McCullough named as a finalist in three categories for 2023 awards from the Washington Center for the Book

The Washington Center for the Book, (an affiliate of the Library of Congress Center for the Book administered by Washington State Library, a division of the Office of the Secretary of State) has announced the finalists for its 2023 awards.

A Shoreline author, Joy McCullough, has been named in three different categories.

2023 WSBA Finalists: Books for Youth Categories

Joy McCullough’s debut young adult novel Blood Water Paint won the Washington State and Pacific Northwest books awards, as well as honors such as the National Book Award longlist, finalist for the ALA Morris Award, a Publishers Weekly Flying Start and four starred reviews.





She has since written picture books, middle grade and young adult novels that have been Junior Library Guild Selections, Indie Next Selections, finalists for the Washington State Book Award, and a New York Time bestseller.





She writes books and plays from her home in Shoreline, where she lives with her husband and two children. She studied theater at Northwestern University, fell in love with her husband atop a Guatemalan volcano, and now spends her days surrounded by books and kids and chocolate.