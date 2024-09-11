Ribbon cutting Friday, September 13, 2024 for Kruckeberg boardwalk

Forma Construction workers

Photo courtesy Forma Construction

By Diane Hettrick By Diane Hettrick





Kruckeberg Botanic Garden is four acres of woodland and gardens in the Richmond Beach neighborhood. Most of the site was inaccessible for anyone unable to walk over roots on uneven, sloping ground.





Photo courtesy Forma Construction

The creative solution was to build an elevated boardwalk, with a gentle slope and protective sides. Over four feet off the ground in some places, it zig-zags gently through the trees.



The official opening / ribbon cutting is this Friday, September 13, 2024 from 5:30 - 6:30pm. The creative solution was to build an elevated boardwalk, with a gentle slope and protective sides. Over four feet off the ground in some places, it zig-zags gently through the trees.The official opening / ribbon cutting is this





And Kruckeberg wanted to protect its forest while letting visitors enjoy it.Remarks from former Executive Director Joe Abken (2017-2022) and Dick Olmstead, former board member.