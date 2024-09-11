Ribbon cutting Friday, September 13, 2024 for Kruckeberg boardwalk

Wednesday, September 11, 2024

Forma Construction workers
Photo courtesy Forma Construction

By Diane Hettrick

Kruckeberg Botanic Garden is four acres of woodland and gardens in the Richmond Beach neighborhood. Most of the site was inaccessible for anyone unable to walk over roots on uneven, sloping ground.

And Kruckeberg wanted to protect its forest while letting visitors enjoy it.

Photo courtesy Forma Construction

The creative solution was to build an elevated boardwalk, with a gentle slope and protective sides. Over four feet off the ground in some places, it zig-zags gently through the trees.

The official opening / ribbon cutting is this Friday, September 13, 2024 from 5:30 - 6:30pm.

Remarks from former Executive Director Joe Abken (2017-2022) and Dick Olmstead, former board member.

Gather for light refreshments, fun photo opportunities and a truly elevated experience. 

If a tree is in the way, work around it
Photo courtesy Forma Construction

Forma Construction and Mithun design are justifiably proud of their work.

Open Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.
  • March - October: 10am-5pm
  • November - February: 10am-3pm
Admission is free, but a donation is appreciated!

20312 15th Ave NW, Shoreline, WA 98177
206-546-1281
info@kruckeberg.org

The garden has a small parking lot. Alternatively, there are a number of side streets in the area that you can park on. (No parking on walkways, or private driveways.) Overflow parking available at Richmond Beach Congregational Church, in the upper lot and the gravel lot along 195th.

Posted by DKH at 3:21 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  