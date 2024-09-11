Ribbon cutting Friday, September 13, 2024 for Kruckeberg boardwalk
Wednesday, September 11, 2024
Kruckeberg Botanic Garden is four acres of woodland and gardens in the Richmond Beach neighborhood. Most of the site was inaccessible for anyone unable to walk over roots on uneven, sloping ground.
And Kruckeberg wanted to protect its forest while letting visitors enjoy it.
|Photo courtesy Forma Construction
The creative solution was to build an elevated boardwalk, with a gentle slope and protective sides. Over four feet off the ground in some places, it zig-zags gently through the trees.
The official opening / ribbon cutting is this Friday, September 13, 2024 from 5:30 - 6:30pm.
Remarks from former Executive Director Joe Abken (2017-2022) and Dick Olmstead, former board member.
Gather for light refreshments, fun photo opportunities and a truly elevated experience.
|If a tree is in the way, work around it
Photo courtesy Forma Construction
Forma Construction and Mithun design are justifiably proud of their work.
- March - October: 10am-5pm
- November - February: 10am-3pm
Admission is free, but a donation is appreciated!
20312 15th Ave NW, Shoreline, WA 98177
206-546-1281
info@kruckeberg.org
The garden has a small parking lot. Alternatively, there are a number of side streets in the area that you can park on. (No parking on walkways, or private driveways.) Overflow parking available at Richmond Beach Congregational Church, in the upper lot and the gravel lot along 195th.
