An Evening of Art for Scholarships

Wednesday, September 11, 2024

Join the AAUW Edmonds SnoKing branch for an exciting evening of fun and philanthropy at our upcoming fundraiser!

Enjoy raffles and a silent auction while making a meaningful impact on the future of education with an opportunity to add to your personal art collection. Every ticket purchased helps provide local scholarships for deserving women pursuing their education in STEAM fields.

Friday, October 4, 2024 at the WSU Everett campus from 5-8pm. 915 N Broadway, Everett, WA 98201

Early bird ticket pricing available until 9/8. 

Ticket link can be found on the AAUW website 


