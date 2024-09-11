Silje Sodal named Community Champion by City of Shoreline



On August 16, 2024 the City of Shoreline awarded Silje Sodal the Community Champion Award.





Silje Sodal has been a mainstay in the north end human services scene for decades – from her service in the schools to leading an array of human services initiatives – she has made her presence known. For her work as a volunteer in the Shoreline Public Schools, she was awarded the Golden Acorn Award and the Outstanding Advocate Award.





Most importantly, Silje served as the Executive Director the North Urban Human Services Alliance (NUHSA) from January 2018 until July of 2024. During that period, she expanded board membership and partnerships with providers, school districts, faith organizations, and the five north King County cities.





Through her direction, NUHSA advocated for expanded tenant protections in member cities, worked to create a north end severe weather shelter to serve our most vulnerable, and brought attention to the needs of the north end in important King County grant funding processes.





While Silje recently transitioned to the Executive Director role at Third Place Commons, we know she will remain involved in the needs of the north end communities, including Shoreline.





--Rotary Club of Lake Forest Park







