Washington’s premier virtual parent leadership course begins on October 5, 2024

Sunday, September 8, 2024

The Fall cohort of the Washington Institute for Parent Leadership and Advocacy (IPLA) starts Saturday, October 5, and ends December 14, 2024. 

Join our transformative, 10-week, free, online course and learn new and effective advocacy and leadership skills to help your community move forward, support your children’s education and understand civic leadership. 

This class provides you with important topics and tools you’ll need to become a community leader, an informed and engaged Washington State resident and an education advocate.

Nearly 700 parent leaders graduates of Washington Family Engagement’s leadership programs have been making a difference statewide in the last decade.

Registration is open for this free, online, 10-week course that teaches participants to become empowered civic and education leaders who advocate for issues that matter the most to Washington children and families.

Registration here 


Posted by DKH at 1:11 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  